You could spend a night in the highest Airbnb in Europe on Mont Blanc

Two lucky guests have the opportunity to spend a night in the highest Airbnb in Europe on Mont Blanc. ― Picture courtesy of Airbnb

MONT BLANC, Nov 20 ― After a difficult year due to pandemic closures, ski resorts in Europe are reopening their slopes to the public. And ski buffs have the opportunity to spend an exceptional night in the highest cable car in Europe located on the Italian-French border at an altitude of 3,500 metres. World champion skier and Olympic medallist Federica Brignone will even be on hand to welcome those with a reservation.

Do your dreams currently feature images of yourself schussing through fresh powder? If so, you'll be stoked to find out that the highest cable car resort in Europe is offering a stay in partnership with Airbnb for an unforgettable night. The accommodation is located at an altitude of 3,500m on the Mont Blanc massif, which rises to 4808 metres, the highest peak in Western Europe.

The experience is priced at €190 (RM896) and will be available for booking from Tuesday, November 23 at 10am CET, allowing the lucky skiers who pick up this offer to spend the night of November 27 in the futuristic Helbronner Point cable car station, revamped to host overnight guests. For this price, a couple will enjoy a ride on the Mont Blanc Courmayeur cable car one hour before the official opening of the ski season. They will also have the exclusive opportunity to ski down the slopes before the official launch of the season. And of course after all that physical activity, a meal can be enjoyed at the restaurant Tavolo dell'infinito, at the cable car station of Punta Helbronner. Finally, to relax, head for the room, with a panoramic view, specially furnished for the occasion with pieces by leading designers such as Alvar Aalto and Vitra.

“As a sports professional, I've often had the chance to ski on the Courmayeur slopes all to myself with the spectacular panorama of Mont Blanc right behind me. It's an incredible experience that excites me every time, and I'm delighted that two travellers can now experience these same mountains in such a unique and exclusive way thanks to Airbnb,” stated Federica Brignone, cAlpine Skiing World Champion, Olympic medallist and the first woman in Italy to win the Overall World Cup.

Reservations for the night can be made via airbnb.com/montblanc. ― ETX Studio