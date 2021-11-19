Indonesian man dumps girlfriend for refusing to eat ‘pecel’

An Indonesian couple broke up due to a disagreement over pecel. — Screencap via Tiktok/ayyanayiyi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — An Indonesian woman posted a funny but heart-breaking video on TikTok on being dumped her after she refused to eat ‘nasi pecel’.

‘Pecel’ is a traditional Javanese salad with peanut sauce.

The video of the bewildered woman recounting the scenario garnered more than 500,000 views and 73,000 likes with 1,068 comments.

The incident though inspired many to share their own silliest reasons for breakups. “And my boyfriend broke up with me because I phone-called the wrong person,” one user said.

“My boyfriend left me after I refused to eat ‘Indomie,” said the second person commented.