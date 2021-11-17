63-year-old widow in India donates all of her properties worth over RM500,000 to rickshaw puller for services to her family

Minati Patnaik (left) has donated all of her properties worth 10 million Rupees (RM560,589) to the family's rickshaw puller, Budha Samal (Right), in Odisha, India. ― Screenshot via Twitter/mumbaitak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― A 63-year-old widow in India has donated all of her properties worth 10 million Rupees or one crore (RM560,589) to a rickshaw puller in Odisha, India.

The woman, Minati Patnaik who is living in the city of Cuttack in Odisha said that the donation was in recognition of the 25 years of service of rickshaw puller, Budha Samal, to her and her family.

According to IndiaToday, Minati has agreed to donate her three-story house, gold ornaments and all her possessions to Budha.

The decision to donate all her properties came after Minati had lost her husband to kidney failure last year and her daughter who died of cardiac arrest recently.

"I was shattered and living in grief after the deaths of my husband and daughter at regular intervals.

“After my tragic loss, none of my relatives supported me. I was completely alone.

“However, this rickshaw puller and his family stood by me during my difficult times and took care of my health without expecting anything in return,” Minati said.

She said that all her relatives have enough property, and she had always wanted to donate hers to a poor family.

Another reason for her philanthropic action was also because she doesn’t want Budha’s family to be harassed after her death.

“He used to drive my daughter to Ravenshaw College. He was the family's rickshaw puller.

“My trust in him and his dedication to me and my family earned him the reward, and I did not do them any great service by giving them my property. They deserve it," she said, adding that although two of her sisters objected to her decision, she was determined to carry out her plan.

She followed all legal procedures in making sure that her property was properly transferred after her death.

Meanwhile, Budha said that he was taken aback by Minati’s decision and vows to keep serving Minati until his death.

“I am overjoyed that Maa (Minati) has made such an important decision that will have an impact on me, and my family's lives.

“I can now live under one roof with my family,” Budha said.

Budha quit his job pulling rickshaws two years ago after Minati asked him to and invited Budha’s wife and three children to live at their house four months ago.