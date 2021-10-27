Taiwanese teacher uses adult video platform Pornhub to teach mathematics (VIDEO)

A Taiwanese Mathematics teacher Changhsu is reaching out to more students via Pornhub. — Screengrab from YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Video platform Pornhub is normally associated with adult entertainment.

But a Taiwanese teacher decided to go against the flow and used the platform to offer Mathematics lessons instead.

The 34-year-old, identified as Changshu, has a master’s degree in the subject, and has been teaching online and in Taiwanese schools for 15 years.

He also lectured on YouTube before developing an online course with its own dedicated URL last year, Mel Magazine reported.

Chang also started to spread his numeric gospel on Pornhub last year as he wanted more people to view them.

“Since very few people teach math on adult video platforms, and since there are so many people who watch videos on them, I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them,” he was quoted as saying.

So far, Chang's plan has worked well.

His videos have been viewed 1.6 million times and it directs business to his more profitable online course.

“Many students who need a teacher who can teach math know me through Pornhub, and some of them buy my course,” he said.

To date, his online course has pulled in 7,500,000 New Taiwan dollars (RM1.12 million) per year, which he uses to pay his bills and provide a decent salary to his employees, who help him teach on his various platforms.

According to the portal, the Pornhub community has also accepted Chang and his lessons.

He is now a verified Pornhub member and the comments beneath his videos are mostly wholesome and welcoming.

For example, a user using the handler Hanimechann says, “Thanks, I needed this for my math finals.”

Another who goes by RobertsHoles wrote, “This guy will do anything to reach his students!”