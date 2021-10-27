Lazada’s 11.11 biggest one-day sale offers biggest giveaways

A screenshot of Lazada’s website.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Lazada’s signature annual shopping festival ― the 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale will return bigger than ever before on November 11 with over RM2,000,000 worth of prizes and the chance to win three all-new Nissan Almera Turbo cars.

It said online shoppers will be able to enjoy the lowest market-beating Mesti Beli prices, collect the highest Lazada bonus and free shipping vouchers ever offered and win massive rewards.

Head of user growth, Lazada Malaysia Rick Ting said Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale is definitely the most highly anticipated shopping event that Malaysians are looking forward to.

“Shoppers will be treated to exciting promotions and rewards with the lowest price guaranteed deals and a full line-up of shoppertainment features to create happiness for everyone.

“We hope these specially curated activities, especially our signature Lazada 11.11 Super Show will uplift the spirits of Malaysians as the year draws to a close soon,” he said in a statement.

In the lead-up to Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale, Lazada Logistics’ delivery vehicles -- delivery trucks and motorcycles will be sporting the Lazzie mascot in its new pink-and-blue refreshed look as well as five unique QR codes.

It said each QR code provides access to a total of RM2 million worth of exclusive Lazzie Hunt vouchers and rewards, in addition to three brand new Nissan Almera Turbo cars are up for grabs for shoppers who spot and scan all five QR codes.

Making a special once-a-year appearance is Lazada’s exclusive 11 times money-back lowest price guaranteed.

Customers can shop with confidence knowing that Lazada’s market-beating 11.11 Mesti Beli deals are backed by Lazada’s Lowest Price Guaranteed, where 11 times the price difference will be given back to customers if they spot a lower priced item.

Also, the Mesti Beli Electronic Deals during the 11.11 sale will feature exclusive deals on new product launches, including the Samsung Galaxy M52, Huawei Nova 9, POCO X3 Pro 6, and more.

“This year’s 11.11 shopping event will issue the most Lazada bonus and free shipping ever offered across the entire year.

“From now till 11.11, Lazada users will be able to collect multiple free shipping vouchers every day as well as accumulate up to RM400 worth of Lazada bonus discounts, which reward customers RM10 off every RM100 spent on Nov 11 and are stackable with other vouchers and offers,” it said.

At the stroke of midnight on Nov 11, from 12 am to 2 am, the Lazada 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale will reach its pinnacle when LazMall’s authenticity-guaranteed brand partners will release its limited-time-only exclusive crazy brand mega offers of up to 70 per cent off.

Brand fans can expect the best deals of the year at the lowest prices from their favourite official brands, such as PUMA, Estée Lauder Companies, Philips, and more, which are available only during the first two hours of the Lazada 11.11 Sale.

Customers are encouraged to top up their Lazada wallet before the sale starts to ensure a smooth and fast checkout experience when the whole of Malaysia will be racing to snatch up the Crazy brand mega offers at midnight.

“Those that top up at least RM50 into their Lazada wallet early will enjoy daily guaranteed cashback too. The seamless checkout via Lazada wallet will also be critical for shoppers to be among the first few to snag the extremely limited RM0.01 crazy flash sale products, which typically sell out within seconds,” Lazada said.

Savvy shoppers can still stretch their ringgit even further by using Chup Dulu, a pre-booking feature on the Lazada app.

Customers can pre-order highly sought-after products from renowned LazMall brands such as exclusive deals from Coach, Lancôme, Nespresso, Enfagrow, LEGO, and more by placing a non-refundable 10 per cent deposit from now until November 10.

On November 11 from 2 am onwards, shoppers will then be able to check out their Chup Dulu deals with ease.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale, Lazada will host its iconic 11.11 Super Show countdown from 9 pm to 11 pm via its in-app Livestream channel, LazLive, as well as via the national television broadcast, TV3.

The show will feature performances by Lazada’s Happiness Ambassadors, leading K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN and popular local celebrities, including Nora Danish, Dayang Nurfaizah, Sarah Suhairi, Sissy Imann, as well as Lazada’s very own chief discount officer, Ain Edruce.

“Over RM40,000 worth of exclusive vouchers will be given out during the live show where customers will get to accumulate greater savings during the upcoming shopping event,” it said.

More info on Lazada 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale, on https://lzd.co/MegaSale, and more info on Lazada 11.11 free shipping, on https://lzd.co/LazadaMYFreeShipping. ― Bernama