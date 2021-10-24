Get a panoramic view of KL from FRIM’s Forest Skywalk

The Forest Skywalk, supervised by FRIM, is now open to the public again. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Ever imagine getting a bird’s eye-view of the federal capital from an altitude of 141 metres above sea level?

Believe it or not, it will be breathtaking as you can also enjoy the panoramic views of the city of Kuala Lumpur, including the Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur Tower and Tun Razak Exchange Tower.

This view can be experienced from the Forest Skywalk or Jejantas Rimba at the Kepong Botanical Garden, which is supervised by the Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM).

The skywalk has been re-opened to the public since last Oct 16 after it was closed for more than a year due to Covid-19 pandemic

FRIM director-general Ismail Parlan said in line with the transition phase of the National Recovery Plan, the institute had made the necessary preparations to receive visitors at the latest attraction in the city, which is about 20 kilometres from the city centre.

Advance reservation through online booking is required, with only 160 visitors allowed day.

“The bridge was opened to the public on Aug 31 last year and within 35 days of its opening, attracted more than 12,000 visitors.

“So in line with the current situation, we are improving the system by introducing advance online booking to avoid congestion and ensure physical distancing can be observed,” he told Bernama.

Ismail said the 250-meter long aluminium flyover, which is an environmentally-friendly structure, is equipped with safety features and built at a cost of RM3.5 million

It is connected to eight towers with different heights, ranging from 18 metres to 50 metres, which also offer views of the lake and the greenery of the jungle, he added.

He said only five individuals were allowed to be on the bridge at a time and visitors also had to wait for their turn to climb the stairs to go to the skybridge for safety purposes.

“I hope this facility will also help increase public awareness and appreciation of the importance of forests in overcoming the issue of climate change and share the responsibility of caring for nature,” he added.

Those keen to experience being on the skybridge and getting a view of the greens at the Kepong Botanical Garden, as well as the view of the federal capital could make an early booking on the FRIM website.

The ticket is between RM8 and RM15 and it is open from 8.30am to 3.30pm. — Bernama