GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — Today kicks off Penang Long Art Weekend where independent galleries in George Town came together to offer a variety of group and solo exhibitions.

This is the second edition of the art event after a successful launch last year where independent art spaces came together to celebrate Penang’s vibrant art scene.

This year, over the long weekend of March 6 to 9, Blank Canvas, ChinaHouse Art Space, Cultprint and Hin Bus Depot are joined by COEX, Cakoi 166, HAHHAH STORE, MassHaus, O Sculpture Art Space and Ritual Café with a series of solo and group exhibitions, art events, talks and happenings.

Subculture group exhibition at Cultprint featuring a car gallery that showcased miniature works within it. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The Penang Long Art Weekend opening party will take place at 6pm tomorrow at Ng Fok Thong Association at Chulia Street.

Over at Cultprint in Malay Street, a group exhibition “Subculture” opens to public tomorrow showcasing art by over 20 local and international artists.

Cultprint co-founder Ernest Zacharevic said the group show featured existing artists in Cultprint and also introduced some new artists.

Works by Kenji Chai (top row) and Sam Lo (bottom row). — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“This weekend, a lot of artists are also flying in for two days for the show so it will be a sort of reunion for artists here,” he said at a media preview of Subculture.

Apart from works by Zacharevic, the group exhibition also featured work by Hoo Fan Chon, Zozo, Alex Face, Trina Teoh, Yok & Sheryo, Sheena Liam, Antoine Loncle, Isaac Cordial, Teebai, Jolene Liam, bibichun, Tazone, Sam Lo and Kenji Chai.

The exhibition starts off showcasing the loud and colourful works in the front before moving on to the quiet and muted works with a white car taking centre stage.

inFLUencer by Isaac Cordial. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“We are presenting a car gallery this time, it is a project on its own where it is a gallery in a mini setting for subtle miniature works,” he said.

Zacharevic said they are in the process of registering the car gallery with the city council so that they could move it around as a mobile gallery to showcase miniature artworks.

“It will feature smaller works, collectibles and some artists who work with miniature artworks,” he said.

Cultprint co-founder Ernest Zacharevic explaining the concept of the car gallery. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Subculture opens on March 7 and ends on May 3.

It is open to public from 12pm to 7pm from Fridays to Sundays.

Works by Alex Face, Jolene Liam, Kenji Chai, Ernest Zacharevic, Sam Lo, bibicun and Cloakwork. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Other exhibitions to catch this weekend include A Wind-Blown Fire Needs Little Effort by He An at Blank Canvas, The Colors of Malay Peninsula by Hiro Namba at Cakoi 166, Nyata 2.0 group exhibition at Chinahouse Art Space, Shan’s Meals by Yong Nyuk Shan at COEX Gallery, COLD2000 solo exhibition at HAHHAH Store, Hang Den by Kide Bahrudin at Hin Bus Depot, Unfinished group exhibition at MassHaus, Ma group exhibition at O Sculpture Art Space and The Adaptation Gym group exhibition at Ritual Cafe.

Various programmes, artist sharing and talks will also be held throughout this long weekend.