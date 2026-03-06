KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia needs a fair and comprehensive legal framework capable of addressing the demands and challenges of the digital era, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said several technical aspects of legislation were discussed at a Special Cybercrime Meeting he chaired today, aimed at strengthening the enforcement of cyber laws in a more effective and comprehensive manner.

“Indeed, this issue is extremely important and warrants serious attention, as the cyber environment now touches nearly every aspect of life, both today and in the future,” he said in a Facebook post. — Bernama