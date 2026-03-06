KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Perhaps it was meant to be that my pre-order of the latest Pokémon game, Pokémon Pokopia, has yet to arrive on my doorstep.

That meant I would have my actual first try of the game alongside other visitors to the Pokémon Truck that just began its rounds today.

Until June 4 the purple coloured 20-foot truck (made to resemble the shapeshifting purple Pokémon Ditto) will be cruising the Klang Valley where you can try out demos of not just Pokopia but the new Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong games on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Ready your phones

The process of getting started is fairly straightforward — there’s a QR code to scan for your queue number, so you don’t have to line up for one.

Once it’s time for your turn, you will be ushered onto the truck which has dedicated screens and Switch 2s loaded with the Pokémon Pokopia demos.

The staff is pretty helpful and will help you get through the demos if you’re a bit slow (like me) or need a bit of handholding for any reason.

Just so you know the demos have a time limit of 15 minutes per person and will automatically end by the 20-minute mark to keep the flow going, no console hogging here.

Once you get off the truck you can claim free stickers (childs of all ages will appreciate this) and then you could either spend some time colouring in Pokémon images (I passed on this) or try out the other game demos available.

It’s a quick, easy way to spend a nice half-hour so if you’re in Sunway Pyramid this weekend and want a taste of cozy game Pokémon, just head over to the Orange Atrium on G Floor, near the entrance of Luckin Coffee.

Besides stickers there are also cute cardboard visors to collect for participating in all the Pokémoning.

Wait, about the actual game — if you just love Pokémon and would like a break from the battle mechanic, then Pokémon Pokopia is a balm for the soul.

You can make friends with multiple Pokémon and then design the dreamy Pokémon island of your dreams — think Minecraft without zombies or skeletons or the pressure to build.

It was fairly easy to get into and the graphics are charming, with me already itching to explore my own little Pokémon island as Ditto (whenever that happens).

I personally can’t wait for my friends to get Switch 2s so we can distract ourselves from a world on fire to build our own little world where everyone just gets along.

Pika Pika.

You can stay updated on the Pokémon Truck’s whereabouts here.