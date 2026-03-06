PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he is still waiting for a report from the Attorney General before making any further statements regarding the issue involving the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He stressed that the government should not draw conclusions until the official report from the Special Investigation Committee on Azam’s alleged shareholding has been received and fully reviewed.

“That is the report I am waiting for. It was supposed to be ready today, but (so far) I have not received it,” he said when asked whether the committee’s investigation report had been completed.

Anwar made the remarks after chairing a joint top management meeting of the Public Service Department during the Ihya’ Ramadan programme here today.

On February 13, Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said a special committee had been established to investigate claims that the MACC chief held a significant stake in a financial services company based on corporate filings.

Azam, however, maintained in a press conference that his RM800,000 shareholding in the financial services firm was transparent and complied with all procedures. On February 19, he was summoned to provide statements regarding the shareholding issue.

The Special Investigation Committee is chaired by Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar. Its members include Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican. — Bernama