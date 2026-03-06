KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng has filed a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal against the Shah Alam High Court's decision concerning the quantum of damages awarded in his defamation suit.

Lim won a suit against former housing and local government minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and two others, after the Shah Alam High Court ruled that statements made against him were defamatory.

His counsel Datuk Sankara Nair in a statement said the notice was filed today and this appeal is limited to the amount of damages awarded by Judicial Commissioner Shoba Menon, yesterday.

"Our client is grateful and appreciates the High Court’s decision in allowing his defamation claim, finding the defendants liable and awarding damages. However, our client is dissatisfied with the quantum of damages awarded, namely RM50,000 in global damages and RM5,000 in costs, which he considers to be manifestly inadequate in the circumstances.

"The appeal therefore seeks a reassessment of the damages to properly reflect the seriousness and proportionality of the defamatory statements and the harm caused to our client’s reputation,” he said.

On June 7, 2024, Lim filed a defamation suit at the Shah Alam High Court, naming Zuraida, MalaysiaNow editor Muhammad Abd Ar-Rahman Koya, and MNow Media Sdn Bhd as defendants.

In his statement of claim, Lim said Zuraida made false statements about him pertaining to a housing project for former plantation staff in Bestari Jaya, Selangor. — Bernama