SINGAPORE, March 6 — A Malaysian manager of a company involved in a public housing project has been charged with directing two staff members to produce dozens of false quotations using the names of other contractors.

According to The Straits Times, Wee Kok Lai, 47, allegedly instigated the creation of 46 fraudulent quotations between June 2016 and February 2020 while employed as a manager on a mechanical works sub-contract.

He faces 10 counts of forgery, charged on March 6.

Court documents did not disclose the company name, the specific public housing project, or the reason behind Wee’s alleged actions.

Two staff members, Yong Kar Hee, 38, and Myo Thiha Zay, 39, reportedly assisted.

Myo, a Myanmar national, faces six counts of forgery for preparing 26 quotations on the letterheads of M3 Engineering & Integrations Svcs and Paw Leck Engineering between 2016 and 2019.

Yong, also Malaysian, is accused of four counts of forgery and one count of instigating a person to give false information to an HDB officer.

She allegedly prepared 20 forged quotations in 2019 and 2020 and instructed Mohan Vijayanaman to confirm that M3 Engineering & Integrations Svcs had issued two quotations for a “Public Housing Development at Buangkok Link” project to Surbana Jurong Consultant.

The cases involving Wee, Yong and Myo have been adjourned to April.

Each count of forgery carries a potential jail term of up to four years, a fine, or both.