Covid 19: UK sex worker removed from public housing after neighbours complain about her working from home

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A sex worker has been kicked out of her public housing in Manchester, UK, after neighbours complained about her ‘working from home’ during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nicola Parry was accused of hosting ‘loud’ orgies with up to 10 men at a time at her semi-detached house in Woodhouse Park, Wythenshawe, while customers were seen queueing up outside in their cars at breakfast time, Daily Mail reported.

The 29-year-old mother of one would usually ply her trade at a brothel in Manchester city centre but was unable to do so between November 2020 and February this year due to the pandemic’s restrictions.

She instead adhered to Government’s advice of working from home (WFH) and set up her own brothel that saw her and other sex workers having loud sex at all hours of the day with the windows open, enraging locals.

The Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard how one morning a neighbour was asked by Parry to look after her six-year-old son while she tended to her clients, many of whom were queuing up in their cars outside.

Police intervened after one unidentified local kept a diary of illicit encounters at the house in which she told of multiple sex workers turning up for liaisons and of one customer propositioning her while she was outside in her garden.

Parry was later arrested after an incident in which she stripped naked in the middle of a busy carriageway during rush hour traffic – claiming she needed to ‘attract attention’ from passing motorists because she was fleeing an abusive client.

Parry, who now lives above a massage parlour in Blackpool, admitted to charges of keeping a disorderly house, indecent exposure and causing a public nuisance.

In mitigation, Parry’s lawyer John Mitchell said his client was unable to work at her usual place due to Covid-19 so she decided to work from home.

She also admitted to criminal damage and possessing cocaine, had been ordered to complete a 12-month community order which will include a six-month drug rehabilitation programme.

Parry was fined £80 (RM456) and ordered to pay £180 (RM1,027) in costs and surcharges.