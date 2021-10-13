Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Narrow escape for Canadian woman after meteorite crashes through ceiling, landing inches from her

Wednesday, 13 Oct 2021 12:38 PM MYT

BY ANNE GRACE SAVITHA

The meteorite found on Hamilton's pillow is an iron-like piece that did not burn up as a meteor hit the Earth's atmosphere. — Pexels.com pic
The meteorite found on Hamilton's pillow is an iron-like piece that did not burn up as a meteor hit the Earth's atmosphere. — Pexels.com pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 13 — Canadian woman Ruth Hamilton had a close call after a meteorite crashed through the roof and landed on a pillow just inches from her head.

Mirror UK reported that Hamilton was awakened by a loud bang but couldn’t figure out where the noise came from, only to realise shortly that there was a hole in the ceiling and she was covered in dust.

Hamilton, who stays in the town of Golden, saw a blackened fist-sized rock lying on her pillow and panicked. 

“I thought someone had jumped in or it was a gun or something.

“I was shaking and scared as I couldn’t figure out what had happened.”

After she called the police, they came and confirmed that the rock was actually a meteorite and that it was potentially billions of years old.

The police made enquiries at a nearby construction project and checked that there hadn’t been any blasting and so they came to the conclusion that it was a space rock.

A team of experts from Ontario’s Western University has confirmed that the rock is indeed from space and a meteorite.

She said she plans to keep the rock once researchers have finished their work. 

Hamilton added that she was amazed that a rock from space that is potentially billions of years old had landed on her pillow.

“The only other thing I can think of saying is life is precious and it could be gone at any moment even when you think you are safe and secure in your bed.” 

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In Life