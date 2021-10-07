Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary grabs attention on TikTok for wearing sarong during online meeting (VIDEO)

O'Leary's sarong caught the attention of many Malaysian users who were amused by his choice of attire. — Screenshot via TikTok/kevinolearytv

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Celebrity Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary amused TikTok users after appearing in sarong for an online meeting two days ago.

Many social media users were interested in his choice of his sarong rather than his speech on how the wealthy spend their money.

“Even really wealthy people spend beyond their means on restaurants, boats, and girls,” he said in an online meeting.

The video posted two days ago has been viewed over 300,000 times with many users astonished that O’Leary had really worn a sarong.

“Oh my, he’s really wearing a kain batik,” wrote one user.

TikTok user princesandhu945 jokingly quipped, “Why does he have a bedsheet wrapped around him?”

Another user jokingly quipped asking him to return his mother’s batik sarong.