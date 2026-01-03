MIAMI, Jan 3 — A staffer at Disney World in Florida was hailed as a hero after he blocked a 400-pound (180-kilogram) rubber boulder that was bouncing toward the audience at an Indiana Jones-themed live show.

“Woah! That’s heading right for us!” an audience member can be heard saying on a YouTube video of the incident on Tuesday as the weighty object bounces off its track.

The boulder bashes into the staff member who had moved to try to block the prop from bouncing into the audience, knocking him down. Colleagues rush to his aid and quickly get him to his feet, with blood visible on his scalp.

A mishap at Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios. During one of the performances on Tuesday, the 400-pound prop boulder tumbled off track toward the audience. A cast member stepped in front of the boulder to stop it from going into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/sH8E9giDQ4 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) December 31, 2025

Disney confirmed the incident happened during an “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.” It said a performer was injured when a prop moved off its track.

“We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to AFP yesterday.

“Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened,” the spokesperson added.

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is staged at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. A blog post on the company’s website says the boulder is made of rubber and weighs 400 pounds.

The boulder chasing Indiana Jones is an iconic scene from 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark—the first installment of the popular movie franchise about a daring archaeologist.

It starred Harrison Ford and was directed by Steven Spielberg. — AFP