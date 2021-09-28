Malaysian AIDS Foundation announces 2021 Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award with call for nominations

The Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award recognises outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations towards meeting the goal of ending AIDS as a public health concern in Malaysia. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) has issued a call for nomination for the 2021 Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award which honours excellence in the HIV/AIDS response in Malaysia.

Since its inception in 1996, the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award has been bestowed to 10 recipients.

The award is back this year after a year’s absence.

MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said the award is the foundation’s way of thanking its unsung community heroes — those who went above and beyond their call of duty to create a lasting, positive impact on the community most affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The nomination for the award is open to Malaysian citizens or organisations who have made a ground-breaking contribution in various fields of work in the past year.

The categories include, HIV/AIDS prevention, HIV awareness, treatment, care and support for people living with HIV and fundraising for HIV/AIDS.

Other fields for the nomination are advocacy and protection of human rights for people living with HIV as well as reducing vulnerability among communities affected by HIV/AIDS.

The award comes with a cash prize worth RM 20,000; a certificate of excellence; and a specially commissioned sculptural trophy.

It will be officially presented at the Red Ribbon Gala and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award ceremony that will be held at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur on December 10.

Nominations are due by October 26.

Browse here to download the nomination form and learn more about the award programme.