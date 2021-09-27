Kelantan grandmother, 74, impresses TikTok users after climbing Tanah Merah’s Bukit Panau wearing ‘jubah’ and slippers (VIDEO)

A video of Wan Zaharah climbing Bukit Panau has gone viral on TikTok. — Screengrab via TikTok/haishah.hashram

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — A 74-year old grandmother from Kelantan wowed social media users after a clip of the spritely senior wearing a jubah and pair of slippers while climbing a hill went viral on TikTok.

Wan Zaharah Wan Ismail who reached the peak of Tanah Merah’s Bukit Panau with her family members was greeted with applause from the other hikers in the clip that was uploaded four days ago.

Another clip showed her family members cheering her on as she neared the peak.

Granddaughter Haishah Hashram told Malay Mail that her grandmother has never been the type to stay quiet at home and would always walk around her village to see her friends.

“She enjoys taking long walks – and sometimes, she would go for walks alone too.

“She was so eager and excited to climb the hill and even after we’ve reached the peak, she told my family and I that she wanted to climb more hills.

“It was her who insisted on wearing her jubah and putting on her slippers as she felt really comfortable.”

With over 15,000 views on TikTok, many applauded the senior citizen for her endurance and her willingness to climb a hill despite her age.

Others commented that it was their first time seeing someone climb a hill wearing a jubah and a pair of slippers.

Another user commented that she was inspired by the senior citizen’s willpower and hoped to be healthy like her at that age.