Despite a 37-year age gap. Negri Sembilan woman finds love and marriage with 22-year-old man (VIDEO)

Norlida and her husband Muhammad Sabree have wowed TikTok users after tying the knot despite their 37-age difference. ― Screengrab via Tiktok/ecacuwitcawer

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 ― A couple from Jelebu, Negri Sembilan has proven that their 37-year age gap is not a barrier to finding love and getting married.

Their wedding last Friday was captured on TikTok, garnering almost a million views with many congratulating the couple for finding their soulmates despite the huge age gap.

Mother-of-six Norlida Mohamed Salleh, 59, told Malay Mail that she met Muhammad Sabree Razaman, 22, two years ago while she working in a stall selling fresh chicken.

“While this is my second marriage, this is Muhammad Sabree’s first marriage.

“He used to come to the barber near where I was working and that was how we started talking and getting to know each other.

“We became friends at first and I began to notice how kindly he would talk to my nephews and nieces, and how he worked hard to earn an income.”

Jelebu-born Norlida added that even her own children liked Muhammad Sabree’s personality as he was kind and was always honest in what he said even in his job as a rubbish collector.

Not just that, Muhammad Sabree liked her personality as she is kind, respectful and would listent to his problems and advise him.

“Most of my friends are young adults, and that is why I didn't mind marrying a younger man too.

“There is a special bond between us - He has never made me feel stressed and has never caused any problems to my family and I.

“Plus I don’t come from a rich family nor am I working anymore, and he assured me that he would take care of me till my old age,” she said.