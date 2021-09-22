Fashion label Valentino makes US$690 hoodie to support Covid-19 vaccine

A limited-edition, Valentino ‘(V) Vaccinated’ hoodie using their V signature logo, which has been produced in support of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, with proceeds entirely donated to Unicef September 22, 2021. — Valentino handout pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MILAN, Sept 22 — Luxury label Valentino is producing a limited-edition, US$690-apiece (RM2,889) “(V) Vaccinated” hoodie using its V signature logo in support of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, with proceeds donated to Unicef.

The black sweaters, with the “vaccinated” writing in red on the chest, were first created by a small Los Angeles company called Cloney without the Italian brand knowing about them.

When Valentino’s designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli, found out about the initiative, he decided to buy all the initial 5 hoodies available and give them as a present to friends, including Lady Gaga, Valentino said in a statement.

He then went on to produce a series of hoodies to be sold on Valentino’s website from September 23. Proceeds will go to the UN children agency Unicef, to support its work with the global vaccine-sharing platform Covax, which is focused on getting anti-coronavirus jabs to poorer countries.

“Getting vaccinated has become the most effective way to fight this global pandemic, as well as a symbol of respect for others and social responsibility,” Piccioli said. — Reuters