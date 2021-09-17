Thai woman ‘discovers new planet’ in astronaut costume in bid to get attention of local authorities to repair neighbourhood potholes (VIDEO)

Wansueb wearing her astronaut outfit while walking on the road filled with potholes. ― Picture via Facebook/AomamChaluayjit Wansueb

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 ― A Thai woman went viral for dressing up as an astronaut to call out the local government for failing to address the problem of potholes in her neighbourhood.

Chaluayjit Wansueb, 33, who hails from Thailand’s Khon Kaen city wore a helmet, white hazmat suit and waved the Thailand flag proudly while walking on the potholed road.

Coconuts Thailand reported that her creative effort got the attention of Khon Kaen’s provincial governor Somsak Jungtrakul who said that after he saw her videos, he ordered repairs to the road.

The road with potholes was disguised as the craters on the moon in Wansueb’s video that was posted four days ago on her Facebook.

The caption on the video recorded says, “Breaking news: A new planet discovered on Ban Huai Jod-Nong No Road, Huai Jod subdistrict, Kranuan district.

“We’re waiting for the authorities who are responsible for this.

“Please share for the sake of the road to our homes.”

She said that the stretch of potholes was about three kilometres in her neighbourhood of the Huai Jod sub-district.

Her videos on Facebook have garnered over 400 likes and has been shared over 500 times.