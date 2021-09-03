App that recognises emotional state of cats goes viral on Chinese social media

A Chinese programmer has developed an application that allows owners to determine the emotional state of pet cats. ― Picture via Facebook/ Cats photos

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 ― A Chinese programmer has developed an application that recognises the emotional state of his beloved pet cat.

Global Times quoted the programmer, surnamed Li, as saying that he spent only one weekend to develop the application that can observe his cat’s movements in real-time and keep him informed of its status.

“I am an ailurophile, and often miss my kitty at home while working at the office,” Li was quoted as saying.

The app has been trending on social media since Wednesday.

Li who is based in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, said he developed the app by applying deep learning algorithms and collecting data on the cat’s daily life including its movements and sound samples.

Many Chinese internet users have expressed their curiosity about the app, saying they wanted to try it on their own pets.