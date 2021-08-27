After taking over Kabul, Taliban take US Black Hawk chopper for a joyride (VIDEO)

A clip showing the members of the Taliban taking a US Blackhawk for a joyride has gone viral on social media. — Screencapture from Twitter/ @JosephHDempsey

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — A video has been going around social media showing the Taliban taking a US Black Hawk helicopter for a joyride.

They, however, failed to get the aircraft off the ground, The Sun reported.

The footage is said to have been taken at Kandahar Airport showing the chopper taxied on the tarmac.

Reportedly a #Taliban captured #Afghanistan Air Force UH-60 Blackhawk at Kandahar. Important to note it is only shown taxiing not flying. pic.twitter.com/xMYX8QJiwa — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) August 25, 2021

According to the portal, the Taliban are now parading in their captured equipment and uniforms after making off with some £13 billion (RM74 billion) worth of abandoned weapons and vehicles, including 200,000 firearms and 20,000 Humvees seized from the Afghan army.

Fox News reported that the footage came about after President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly said the Taliban had seized a “fair amount” of US weaponry after it took over the country earlier this month.

“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defence material has gone,” Sullivan said.

“But certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and, obviously, we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport.”

The station added that the US had spent about US$83 billion (RM347.8 billion) since 2001 on training and equipment for Afghan forces, including US$147 million (RM615.9 million) on Black Hawk helicopters and US$2 billion (RM8.4 billion) on Humvees.

Other photos and videos show Taliban soldiers carrying US and US ally-made weapons and gear that appear to be stolen from allied militaries while patrolling parts of Kabul.