Team Malaysia’s attire grabs attention at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― The Malaysian Paralympic team’s attire took centre stage at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games last night.

This is after the official Twitter account of the organising committee, Tokyo2020, tweeted a photo of team Malaysia entering the Tokyo’s 68,000 capacity Olympic Stadium along with caption:

“Aiyo! We just wanted an excuse to use that.

“We just love your outfits Malaysia!”

According to Utusan Malaysia, the attire was inspired by the legendary Malay warrior’s outfit, Hang Tuah, infused with the colours of the Jalur Gemilang.

The men’s attire were complete with the tanjak (traditional Malay headgear), an outer coat and sampin while the women wore an outer coat, a dokoh (tiered pendant) along with a shawl.

The Malaysian contingent's attire further complemented local culture with its ‘Songket Bunga Tabur’ pattern.

The opening ceremony outfits were designed by the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) department of fashion design and the arts and design faculty.

The 10 people Malaysian team in the opening ceremony was led by flag-bearer and powerlifting champion, Bonnie Bunyai Gustin along with national sprinter, Siti Noor Iasah Ariffin.

The Tokyo2020 tweet garnered over 10,000 retweets with over 16,000 likes along with good luck wishes from Malaysian social media users.

Malaysian social media users were also seen giving the nod to the nation’s Paralympics attire.

“Thank you for the compliment but we love it too. The most beautiful outfits of the day. Arigato Gozaimasu,” ultrasukan tweeted.

“I like this better. The songket and pattern are so simple and nice, less is more,” tweeted joulejulies.

“Amazing outfits team MAS, all the best and keep your heads high!” tweeted user hafizhoh.

A total of 22 athletes will be representing Malaysia in nine sporting categories at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games which will be held from August 24 to September 5.