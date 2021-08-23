Eating food from bins: Woman in New York shares habits of saving money including not buying clothes in years

File picture shows pedestrians walking through a park, with the skyline of Manhattan rising behind them, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in the Queens borough of New York April 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — A woman who lives in New York has revealed how she lives under an extremely tight budget of just US$200 (RM846.30) monthly for her living expenses.

Kate Hashimoto told Mirror UK that she hates spending money and has not purchased clothes in eight years including not buying underwear since 1998.

Described as a “cheapskate”, she would sift through rubbish outside eateries and supermarkets to salvage “sanitary” food she could eat such as pre-packaged gourmet and organic products.

However, she would only eat at restaurants if her friends offered to pay for her food.

Hashimoto said that although she has been living in New York which is one of the most expensive cities to live in, she has found ways to get around it.

“If I have to spend money, I try to avoid it, I will try and pay as little as possible,” she said.

Hashimoto, an accountant, has a bed made up of old yoga mats that she has piled up to make a mattress while her dining table is made up of magazines.

Never having to pay a cent for furniture, she would look out for free items on the streets.

She also keeps an eye out for promotional items and free items at events for her household such as toiletries.

Avoiding cooking to not waste money on electricity and gas, the accountant uses her dishwasher and oven as a storage space in her apartment instead.

