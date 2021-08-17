UK centenarian surprised with 700 birthday cards from strangers worldwide for 101st birthday

A caretaker showing the cards that Annall had received from strangers across the globe. — Picture via Facebook/FHSC.

PETALING JAYA, August 17 — A man in the UK Jack Annall, 100, was surprised to receive more than 700 birthday cards from strangers across the globe prior to his 101st birthday on August 19.

Metro UK reported that Annall, who is staying in Sandholme Fold care home, usually celebrate his birthday with his daughter Mary who is currently stuck in Australia due to Covid-19.

Feeling lonely and disappointed that the reunion can’t take place, his care home manager Vicky Gudgin, 32, appealed for cards to be sent to him in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Gudgin said that she initiated the idea to lift his spirits cheer him up.

“I thought, let’s get the community involved and the extent of it has been incredible.

“Annall is a wonderful person and we really wanted to make it special for him.

“Knowing him, he wouldn’t want a party and I thought it would be nice to get a few cards for him,” she said.

At first, Gudgin asked colleagues and residents and the effort snowballed once it was posted on social media as cards started arriving from all over the world.

Although she targeted to get 101 cards, she received 700 and has set the target of 1,000 cards for Annall.

Anyone keen on sending Annall a birthday card can do so to : Jack Annall, Sandholme Cres, Hipperholme, Halifax, HX3 8LP, England.