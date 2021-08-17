Tired of being single, Malaysian woman asks best friend to find her a soulmate on Twitter

A Malaysian woman who has had enough of the single life had asked her best friend to assist in finding her a soulmate on social media platform, Twitter. — Picture courtesy of Nurunnawal Yem

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A Malaysian woman who has had enough of the single life has asked her best friend to assist in finding her a soulmate on social media platform, Twitter.

The woman, Nurul Baiti Abu Bakar is drawing her last straw by asking her friend to “advertise” her in search of potential soulmate candidates.

The best friend, Nurunnawal Yem who agreed to help Baiti, duly took to her own Twitter to begin the search.

“Looking for a husband for my BFF. Said that she’s tired of being single.

“Looking for candidates who are: 30 to 40 years old, permanent job, matured, fluent in English, open minded and easy to talk to and a non-smoker.

“She is 35-year-old, loves to travel, fun and easy going, youngest of three siblings and stays in Shah Alam.

“A big supporter of Manchester United and a big fan of Formula 1, to those who are serious, please DM and thanks everyone for Retweeting this,” Nurunnawal wrote in her tweet.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Nurunnawal said that she was surprised by the positive responses from social media users.

There were a lot of retweets at first and as time went on, she has received multiple messages from potential candidates.

As of now, Nurunnawal has received messages from 12 people who are serious in getting to know Baiti as well.

“There were also those who messaged me on Twitter but then started doubting themselves because they felt they weren’t good enough for Baiti.

“I had to convince them to at least try, because who knows, if it meant to be, then it’s meant to be right,” Nurunnawal said, adding that there were also funny comments left by other social media users.

Besides that, Nurunnawal also admitted that she was surprised by the amount of people who were trying to find their soulmates nowadays.

“It’s hard nowadays, some cannot even meet with people due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Going online is the only option for these people to find their soulmate,” she said.

According to Nurunnawal, Baiti has been single for two years now and even though she had a few relationships in the past, all of them were fruitless.

Nurunnawal also said that Baiti’s last boyfriend broke up with her and had gotten married just a week after their break-up.

“Now with the movement control order that has been implemented since last year, Baiti felt like she was wasting her time alone.

“She’s fed up with living alone and now she’s determined to find a husband,” Nurunnawal said.

According to Nurunnawal, the reason she chose to ‘advertise’ Baiti on Twitter was because she felt that the people on Twitter are much more honest compared to other social media and dating applications.

Nurunnawal who is now married with four kids also admitted that she met her husband on Twitter and figured it could be the same with Baiti as well.

When talking about vetting the candidates, Nurunnawal said that she would have a chat with those who are interested in Baiti prior to introducing them to each other.

Nurunnawal also said that her tweets and replies on Twitter were with Baiti’s own consent.

“I really hope and pray that she would find her soulmate because she has been frustrated with lies by other men for so many times before.

“She’s really kind and loving and even though she’s a career woman, she is indeed a family person.

“And I think she is really brave as well to ask me to post something like this on Twitter and she has also posted something similar on her Facebook as well.

“InSyaAllah, with the right intentions, she’ll find her right soulmate soon,” Nurunnawal said.

Nurunnawal’s tweet has garnered over 700 likes along with over 300 retweets.

Her tweet was also retweeted by Kangar MP, Noor Amin Ahmad who quoted the tweet with ‘Today I don’t want to talk politics, instead I want to forward this’.

Social media users tagged their friends in the reply section while others can also be seen leaving funny remarks as well.

“Whoever supports Manchester United are usually loyal,” user Putrazmn tweeted.

“Does the candidate have to be single to apply?” said user dellidrus.