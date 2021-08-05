Latin singer Selena featured in new US comic book

A cover of the comic book from TidalWave Comics ‘Female Force’ series featuring the iconic singer Selena. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 5 ― Selena, the Tejano music performer killed in 1995, will be the star of a US comic book debuting later this month.

Selena, whose birth name was Selena Quintanilla-Perez, will be the focus of Female Force: Selena, a comic book in English and Spanish being released by TidalWave Comics on Aug. 11.

“So much has been said about Selena. I wanted to tell her story while bringing something new to it. I hope the readers - and her fans - enjoy what we’ve put together,” said Michael Frizell, writer of the comic book.

The book is part of a series focused on women who make a worldwide impact.

Sometimes called the Mexican Madonna or queen of Tejano, Texas-born Selena died on March 31, 1995, when she was shot by the founder of her fan club.

But her Grammy-winning music has continued to sell strongly. Tejano, also called Tex-Mex music, fuses American and Mexican influences. ― Reuters