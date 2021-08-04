‘Kotak Putih’: 7-Eleven Malaysia calls on Malaysians to join its charity imitative for the needy

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Malaysia continues to help the marginalised community during these trying times. ― Picture courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 ― Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Malaysia has extended a helping hand to the marginalised community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The convenience store has called on the community to join its “Kotak Putih” campaign that seeks to channel aid to less-fortunate individuals, families and charity bodies within the immediate community areas where the company serves nationwide.

To date, the company has contributed over RM1.6 million worth of essentials ― from test kits and personal protective equipment to groceries and foodstuff to various beneficiaries nationwide.

7-Eleven Malaysia marketing general manager Ronan Lee said by leveraging upon their wide network of stores across the country, they hope to bring convenience for everybody to extend a helping hand to others in your local community that are in need.

“A simple contribution of any item, from cream crackers to a can of sardine would make a difference to the recipients.

“When distributing the contributions received, we strive to keep the recipients informed that the contribution was made possible through the generosity of the community who come together in the spirit of #KitaJagaKita to help those who have been less fortunate.”

Lee also noted that the campaign will continue to run until the resulting economic hardship of Covid-19 pandemic abates.

“All contributions received are disbursed out to those in need of help.

We hope that the Kotak Putih Campaign can get the snowball-of-generosity rolling during these challenging times.”

Meantime, resource platform for non-governmental organisation NGOHub managing director Chun Wah Hoo said they are extremely thrilled to work with 7-Eleven Malaysia in the disbursement of donated items by connecting them with charitable organisations and struggling households nationwide.

“We hope that the ‘Kotak Putih’ campaign will serve our community and hope that this donation drive nationwide will ease the burden as we render necessary aid to those in need.”