Spice it up! Condom producer to introduce curry flavoured condom, perfect for Malaysian heat-lovers

Condom manufacturer, ONE Condoms introduces Curry flavoured condoms for their fifth edition of the Malaysian series. ― Picture via Instagram/ONE Condoms Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Longing for a hot intimate session?

Well, say no more as you can now bring the spice into your bedroom.

ONE Condoms ― the company known for adding Malaysian flavours such as Rendang, Durian, Teh Tarik and Nasi Lemak into their condoms is bringing the heat with their newly launched Perisa Kari (curry-flavoured) condoms.

The ONE Perisa Kari condoms is the fifth edition of its Malaysian series first introduced in 2016 and will only be available for a brief period.

Taking to their Instagram, the prominent condom company teased the release of their new flavour last week.

According to one of their posts, ONE Condoms described their latest addition as a combination of both savory and sweet spices such as cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, clove, black pepper, ginger, and red chili.

The introduction of the flavoured condoms is also in line with their mission of creating conversations on sexual health.

“If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that we as Malaysians are proud of our food (bring it on Singapore).”

“ONE is proud to champion open conversations about sexual health creatively, and our mission is for people to feel as comfortable talking about condoms as you were to talk about food.”

ONE’s post has garnered over 300 likes with comments from social media users joking about the new flavour.

“Oh dear, that’s going to be one spicy ride,” commented user Bordeauxwitch90.

“Omg, will this burn my skin? I’m worried that my partner would think it was a side dish sausage and bite it,” user Tommykjy commented.

The ONE ‘Super Sensitive’ Perisa Kari condoms come in its own distinctive packaging and will be given out for free with any purchase of ONE’s products from August 1 to August 31.

The condoms will only be given free with purchases through their official store on Shopee and Lazada and through purchases at any myNews, Watsons and Guardian outlets.