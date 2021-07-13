Libresse Malaysia, NGOs boost Bendera Putih aid with menstrual pads to fight period poverty

Libresse Malaysia has called on its social media followers to contact them with details of people they can help. — Pictures via Instagram/libresse_my and Pixabay

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 13 — Libresse Malaysia has expressed its support for the Bendera Putih movement by offering menstrual hygiene products to fight period poverty.

While generous Malaysians are delivering care packages to those struggling during the Covid-19 lockdown, Libresse Malaysia said that essential items like pads must not fall behind on the list of priorities.

The company put out social media posts on July 5 calling for details of people who are in dire need of hygiene products such as menstrual pads or baby and adult diapers so they can send aid to them.

“Hygiene products are an important essential to daily life that cannot be ignored, especially in this time of the pandemic.

“In line with the support for White Flag movement, from July 6 to July 19, 2021, we are reaching out to you to help share with us if you know any friends or neighbours in need of personal hygiene care — such as sanitary pads or baby and adult diapers,” said Libresse Malaysia on Instagram.

The brand urged people to contact them with details of those in need through WhatsApp at +6011 2620 0638.

Libresse Malaysia also emphasised that all personal information disclosed to them will be kept confidential.

Besides Libresse Malaysia, other brands and non-government organisations have been ramping up efforts to provide menstrual hygiene products to those who cannot afford them.

Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) is carrying out its Sanitary Protection Donation Drive 2.0 with Kuching Food Aid to distribute pads and groceries to underprivileged communities facing period poverty.

Period poverty refers to a lack of access to menstrual products like pads and tampons and safe, hygienic places in which to use them.

In an Instagram post, SWWS said that requests for menstrual pads have “increased drastically” ever since the movement control order was imposed.

Youtopia Coliving is also offering assistance to its residents and the Damansara Damai community at large with 100 lockdown kits consisting of sanitary pads and food including rice, biscuits, instant noodles, eggs, sardines, and tea.

Those in need of aid or know of anyone requiring help in Damansara Damai can contact Youtopia Coliving through its Google Form.

A food bank with hygiene products has also been set up in Klang by the restaurant Sate Famili.

Besides food, the inventory is stocked with sanitary pads, soap, and laundry detergent.

Operating on a “take what you need, leave what you can” principle, the restaurant encourages needy individuals to help themselves to essentials while encouraging others to donate if possible.

Sate Famili is located at Jalan Meranti Putih 1/KU10, 41050 Klang, Selangor (in front of Mr DIY).