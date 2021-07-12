Dog missing from Arkansas home returned to family after 10 years (VIDEO)

Wade of Pilots n Paws flew 2,574km to return Razzle the black miniature schnauzer to its family at Arkansas. — Photo via Facebook/ Jeremy Wade

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — An Arkansas family in the US has been reunited with their lost dog, 10 years after the pooch went missing.

Fox News reported that Razzle, the black miniature schnauzer, was found in a shelter in Stockton, California, 2,574km away from its family.

Razzle went missing in 2011 when it was six years old.

Thanks to the dog’s microchip, the shelter was able to locate owners Aaron and Rhonda Howard.

Californian pilot Jeremy Wade of Pilots n Paws, a nonprofit organisation that connects those who rescue, shelter or foster animals with volunteer pilots, flew Razzle home.

Wade said Razzle’s health was in a dire state when the shelter found it.

It was nursed back to health before the return trip recently.

Wade said that he started his journey on July 6 at 3.30am, flying from San Carlos in San Mateo County, California, to Calaveras County in Northern California to pick up Razzle from the shelter.

From there it was a five-and-a-half-hour journey to Santa Fe, where he stopped for fuel and another five-and-a-half hours the rest of the way to Heber Springs, Arkansas.

“It was so wonderful to reach in and lift him out of the crate for them to see him for the first time,” Wade said.

Rhonda’s sister Vickey Langley said getting Razzle back meant the world to the family.

“We have been overwhelmed with the kindness from all the people who have helped to get him home.”