Covid-19: National Cancer Society Malaysia and NGOs assist Health Ministry’s house-to-house vaccination programme

National Cancer Society Malaysia managing director Dr Murallitharan M with a patient and family during the house-to-house vaccination programme. ― Picture courtesy of National Cancer Society Malaysia

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― The National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) and several other non-profit organisations have begun assisting the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) house-to-house vaccination programme.

The vaccine outreach programme which started yesterday, is in collaboration with Pertubuhan Malaysian Women’s Action for Tobacco Control and Health (MYWATCH), Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and myNadi Foundation.

The organisations have committed to deploy their resources and volunteers to support the programme.

The house-to-house vaccination programme will focus on the severely ill, bed-bound patients and people with special abilities including those with cancer and other chronic diseases who are not able to travel to public vaccination centres.

A total of 102 people were vaccinated on day one of the week-long drive focused on patients as well as family members from the Hulu Langat district.

NCSM president Datuk Dr Saunthari Somasundaram said they ensured all their chronic disease patients are able to continue receiving care and continue to improve on providing comfort and care to them during this time.

“When the MoH reached out to us to assist them in this initiative, we did not hesitate.

“Supporting vaccination of these members of the community will help us get our nation back on track quicker.”

MMA honorary secretary-general Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo said the vaccination outreach programme is very important to ensure no one is left behind

“Being a medical professional, it is our duty to deliver the best to our patients.

“In this case, as the patients are immobile and unable to come to the centres, it is time for us to go and vaccinate them to ensure that they are safe, so they are protected and everyone in their family is protected.”

The vaccine outreach programme will be coordinated by Bahagian Pembangunan Kesihatan Keluarga under the MOH and will be rolled-out in phases nationally.

The team with a patient’s family during the house-to-house vaccination programme. ― Picture courtesy of National Cancer Society Malaysia

NCSM, MYWATCH and myNadi Foundation is calling out to individuals caring for those who are severely ill, bedbound and persons with disability to register their dependents to be included in the vaccine outreach programme.

The list of registered individuals will be assessed and confirmed by the MOH, those interested in registering the person they’re caring for, please click here.

NCSM, MYWATCH and myNadi Foundation have no control over the patient selection process and merely assist in new registrations.

For those interested in volunteering for the vaccine outreach programme; NCSM, MYWATCH, MMA and myNadi Foundation are looking for both healthcare professionals and the general public to join in their effort.

To register as volunteers, please click here.