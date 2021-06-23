China's e-hailing platform vows to enhance security after woman rider jumps from moving vehicle

An e-hailing company in China has vowed to improve communication between driver and rider after a woman passenger jumped from its moving vehicle. -- Adobe stock pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — An online e-hailing platform in China has vowed to enhance its security following a recent incident where a female passenger jumped out from a moving vehicle.

Quoting a statement by Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, Global Times reported that the incident which occurred at Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in eastern China, was due to miscommunication between the driver and the rider.

The incident left the passenger, identified by her surname Gao, with a fractured left arm and bruises.

In the statement, Shouqi said it will increase training for drivers’ communication skills with car riders.

It will also enforce stricter rules for driving routes to avoid passengers’ misunderstanding.

Shouqi stated that it will provide more reminders to riders and offer a “direct button” on cars that the riders can call for police help when they feel any danger, in order to ensure riders’ safety.

Investigations by police confirmed the driver did change the pre-set route given by the navigation application but they did not find evidence to support any criminal acts by the driver.

Meanwhile, What’s On Weibo reported that Gao was traveling from Hangzhou to Fuyang at the time of the incident.

Gao claimed that once she got in the taxi, the driver attempted to make a pass at her and changed the route twice.