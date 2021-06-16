Needy Malaysians, seven NGOs benefit from care packages donated in online programme

Representatives of Food Aid Foundation receive #ParcelKebaikan comprising Milo and other Nestlé products thanks to Malaysians who contributed to #SkuadKebaikanMILO. ― Picture courtesy of Nestle Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 ― A total of seven charity organisations felt the generosity of Malaysians after receiving food parcel donations from #SkuadKebaikanMILO.

The #SkuadKebaikanMILO is an online giving platform established by Milo.

It partnered with e-commerce platform, Shopee to distribute food aid to the needy around Malaysia through the help of local charity organisations for Hari Raya.

The online giving platform allows Malaysians to contribute by purchasing one of the four food parcel donation packs called #ParcelKebaikan which contains Milo powder and other Nestle’s products priced between RM25 and RM155.

The contributions were made by Malaysians during the fasting month of Ramadan which ended on May 17 marking the second consecutive year of #SkuadKebaikanMILO.

A total of 430 units of #ParcelKebaikan were sold, all of which are distributed among seven charity organisations ― Human Aid Selangor, Kuching Food Aid, The Lost Food Project, Malaysian Relief Aid, Food Aid Foundation and Yayasan Pesona along with selected B40 families in Selangor identified through a partnership with Astro.

Aside from that, the prominent chocolate malt drink company had also pledged to donate one ringgit worth of selected Nestle products from every purchase of their products from their online store on Shopee.

Contributions via sales of #ParcelKebaikan and the matching donation came up to a total of RM120,000 worth of Nestlé products.

A representative of Kuching Food Aid distributes #SkuadKebaikanMILO food bundles to the local community. ― Picture courtesy of Nestle Malaysia

Milo consumer marketing manager Maria Murni Nur Azmi said Nestle Malaysia Berhad had extended their gratitude to Malaysians who had chipped in to channel aid to needy communities during the Hari Raya season.

“Malaysians have once again shown that, despite having to continue to stay apart, goodness will always bring us closer together,” she said.

Nestle Malaysia also extended their gratitude towards TV host Datuk Aznil Nawawi for joining the effort as well.

Aznil joined in the effort after seeing the impact that it had towards the underprivileged.

TV Host, Datuk Aznil Nawawi, who joined #SkuadKebaikanMILO for the second consecutive year, delivers the #ParcelKebaikan food bundles (before the start of the Full Movement Control Order) to beneficiaries under Yayasan Pesona. ― Picture courtesy of Nestle Malaysia

Kuching Food Aid representative Shentel Lee said that the parcels will be channeled to those in areas that were affected badly by Covid-19.