Popular Shiba Inu dog that manned sweet potato stand in Japan dies

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Ken, a Shiba Inu that manned a roast sweet potato stand in Sapporo, on the island of Hokkaido, Japan, passed away on June 6.
News of Ken’s passing was shared on Twitter.
お知らせ— imoya KEN! (@ImoyaKen) June 6, 2021
本日6月6日12時50分 旅立ちました。
沢山の応援を頂き、ケンもきっと 喜んでいたとおもいます。
最後に大好きだった お店のあるおうちに帰ってこれて よかったとおもいます。
皆様 本当に ありがとうございました。 pic.twitter.com/OxaUVlv9gu
Its Instagram page on May 31 announced that the canine was not feeling well.
In an update on June 5, the six-year-old canine was said to have returned to its house before passing away the next day at 12.50pm.
According to its website, Ken had been “working” at Inu no Yakiimoyasan, the sweet potato stand, since he was two years old.
It became a popular fixture at the stand and has been visited by tourists and Lonely Planet.
Besides standing in the booth, Ken also greets patrons warmly at all seasons.