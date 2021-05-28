Ipoh cafe cum bistro starts suspended meals and food bank project to fill hungry stomachs

Cooking up a storm. Between suspended meals and the food bank, Konda Kondi is doing its bit for the community. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 28 — With no end in sight to the Covid-19 pandemic, more are expected to be hard hit and expected to cut corners just to survive.

Local café-cum-bistro Konda Kondi has come up with a two-pronged approach to help those in need.

Operator Azril Aryandi Zambri said they started suspended meals and a food bank project in April at the cafe located on Jalan Sultan Idris Shah in Taman Jubilee.

Elaborating on the suspended meal project, Azril said customers who order food from the cafe can choose if they want to buy another similar meal that will be given to the homeless.

“The meal is given to the homeless person who comes into the cafe asking for food,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail when met at his cafe yesterday, Azril said the homeless get an opportunity to eat different types of food rather than just food packs given by charitable organisations.

Konda Kondi operator Azril said they decided to have the suspended meal and food bank to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“Our cafe serves up to 30 dishes ranging from Western, Mexican and local food from as low as RM4 per dish,” he said.

Azril said the cafe decided to have the suspended meal project after seeing the homeless approach their diners for food.

“Normally diners will ask us to get the homeless a meal so we thought why not we make it more systematic by having the suspended meal.”

While the suspended food project was mainly for the homeless that walk in to the cafe looking for food, Azril said they also pack meals into food packs for distribution.

“We will do that when the number of suspended meals we gather reach a certain number.”

As for the food bank, Azril said it was mainly for people who find it difficult to make ends meet now.

Deliveries are available for the Kinta area. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“With the current pandemic, some may have their salaries cut and after paying their fixed expenses, they may not have any money left to buy food.

“This is where the food bank fills the gap.”

Welcoming people to contribute to the bank, Azril said those who need food can take any item from the bank.

“While we do not limit the numbers of items taken, we hope those who take them will leave some for others to take.”

Those who want to donate to the food bank can send their items to the cafe counter, added Azril.

“We welcome dry items such as canned food, sugar, instant noodles or rice.”

During the current enhanced movement control order, the cafe is open daily from noon to 8pm except Tuesdays. Last order is at 7.30pm.

Delivery service is available within Kinta district. For further details or to order, Whatsapp at 016-4929660.