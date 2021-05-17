Mexico’s Andrea Meza wins 2020 Miss Universe crown in Hollywood (VIDEO)

Alma Andrea Meza Carmona takes her first walk as Miss Universe 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Miss Universe

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Miss Mexico was crowned the new Miss Universe in Florida after a colourful ceremony filled with glitter and heartfelt speeches.

Alma Andrea Meza Carmona, 26, from Chihuahua City finished first ahead of 73 contestants from all over the world at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

She is the 69th woman to hold the title.

Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin meanwhile won the national costume competition at the event with a powerful statement.

Dressed in a colourful traditional costume, Lwin had held up a “Pray for Myanmar” sign as she walked the stage, addressing her country’s current political crisis.

