After 28 years, Galeri Petronas closes its doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic

A past exhibition in Galeri Petronas in 2019. — Picture via instagram/galeripetronas

PETALING JAYA, May 4 — Galeri Petronas has ceased to operate as a public gallery as of May this year.

This comes after a realignment of its operating model to adapt to the changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A press statement by Petronas said that despite the closure of the gallery’s public space, artworks from Petronas Art Collection remain available for loan to relevant programmes and initiatives.

“This is in line with Petronas long standing commitment to promote greater understanding and appreciation of the arts in Malaysia,” it said.

New roles have been assigned for its permanent employees in Petronas who were affected by the gallery’s closure.

The gallery was set up 28 years ago in 1992 championing through the arts much of Petronas efforts towards nurturing the development of a holistic society important to Malaysia’s economic and social advancement.

The statement added that it was known for its countless significant exhibitions, publications and programmes in support of its mission to promote and preserve the Malaysian contemporary arts over the years.

The public gallery also played a vital role in promoting and giving exposure to local talents and their works and hosted many foreign exhibitions to encourage exchanges between local and foreign artists for their mutual benefit.

“Galeri Petronas was also privileged to have collaborated with individuals and institutions that shared the same aspirations and conviction in the role art plays in shaping opinions, instilling values and influencing behaviours of society,” the statement added.