Instagram-worthy 7-Eleven in Damansara Avenue pairs K-pop with neon signs to jazz up shopping experience

Enjoy interactive installations and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities at the new 7-Eleven x Pepsi store. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — 7-Eleven Malaysia has teamed up with Pepsi to create an Instagram-worthy concept store in DA Square at Damansara Avenue.

The place sets itself apart from your average convenience mart with interactive floor projections, an infinity mirror, K-pop music, pong games, and eye-catching neon signs.

There’s also a special treat for Blackpink fans with the group’s music and videos playing inside the store and exclusive Pepsi Black x Blackpink merchandise up for sale.

The one-of-a-kind concept store is the first of its kind among 7-Eleven outlets in Malaysia and marks the brand’s commitment to reinventing retail experiences for its customers.

Etika Holdings chief executive officer for Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei Khalid Alvi (left) and 7-Eleven Malaysia co-chief executive officer Wong Wai Keong posing with one of the store’s neon signs. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

7-Eleven Malaysia co-chief executive officer Wong Wai Keong said the partnership with Pepsi is part of a shared goal to reach out to young and trend-conscious consumers.

“Through this collaboration, we will further strengthen our position as the undisputed leading one-stop convenience brand as we continuously seek innovative and fun ways to enhance our customer’s shopping experience with us.

“Our maiden concept store with Pepsi not only provides a one-of-a-kind experience to visitors but also allows us to showcase our wider range of fresh food and beverages,” said Wong in a press release.

Blackpink fans can catch their favourite girl group’s music and videos playing in-store. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Etika Holdings chief executive officer for Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei Khalid Alvi added that Pepsi and 7-Eleven aim to appeal to a new generation of pop culture-savvy customers with their endeavour.

“With the launch of this unique 7-Eleven x Pepsi Concept Store, customers will be able to enjoy some of our new offerings, personalised experiences, and even shop for exciting Pepsi merchandise and fan collection pieces that will redefine their shopping experiences,” said Khalid.

Customers can treat themselves to a variety of meals in-store, including delectable onigiri or Japanese rice balls, freshly-made chilled sandwiches, and skewered snacks that come with dipping sauces.

There’s also a wide selection of drinks to quench your thirst, including the iconic 7-Eleven Slurpee, made-to-order bean to cup coffee brews, and a selection of premium craft beers.

Don’t miss out on the Lay’s corner which comes with a flavourful wall of crisps from around the world. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

While international borders might still be closed, customers can take their taste buds on a world tour with the array of snacks on 7-Eleven’s shelves, with imported goods from South Korea, Japan, China, and more.

To top it all off, 7-Eleven now offers health and beauty products from the United Kingdom’s number one skincare brand Boots at selected stores, including the 7-Eleven x Pepsi Concept Store at DA Square.

With so many Instagram-worthy spots in the new outlet, 7-Eleven and Pepsi have organised social media giveaways for customers who post photos of themselves at the store with the hashtag #pepsiconceptstore.

Throughout the contest, 80 social media users with the most exciting posts from now until May 8 will be picked to win limited edition Pepsi x Pestle and Mortar t-shirts.

The 7-Eleven x Pepsi Concept Store is located at DA Square in Damansara Avenue, Bandar Sri Damansara. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Blackpink fans also stand a chance to redeem an exclusive Pepsi x Blackpink premium box with four bottles of Pepsi Black Pink, a Blackpink poster, and member photocards with purchase of RM20 and above on Pepsi products in a single receipt at 7-Eleven in DA Square.

Don’t delay as only 50 units are available per day on a first-come-first-serve basis from now until April 10.

For more information, check out Pepsi Malaysia and 7-Eleven Malaysia‘s Facebook pages.