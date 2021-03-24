No sex for life for Ugandan man after wife bites off penis

A Ugandan man has been left unable to have sex for life after his wife bit off his penis. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — A 49-year-old Ugandan man will not be able to have sex again after his wife bit off his penis.

UK’s The Sun reported that the 38-year-old woman had accused her husband of cheating on her after he returned from a night out in Bugweri District, Eastern Uganda.

The man said he had spent the night out as his second wife was expecting a baby.

“Upon seeing me, she charged and gnawed into my genitals causing a major tear,” the man reportedly said.

Doctors treating the man said the penis had ‘died off’ when the man arrived at the hospital.

The man now has to pee via a catheter as surgeons have been unable to reattach it.

The victim’s neighbour, Namuwaya Sophia, said the victim could have bled to death if he had not been rushed to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman James Mubi said a manhunt for the suspect had started.