With no food and water for strays released by Ipoh City Council at Papan landfill, volunteers step in to fill the gap

IPOH, March 17 ― For years, the Ipoh City Council has been placing strays it caught at the Papan landfill.

With no food or shelter, the dogs are left to fend for themselves.

Thankfully, a group of caring people are providing the dogs with fresh food and clean water almost daily.

Pet taxi operator Juvena Chan said she started feeding the dogs last year after she was asked by a friend to help out.

“During the weekly feeding, I have to put aside my affairs for the day and just concentrate on feeding the strays,” she said, adding that it was her concern for the dogs’ welfare that kept her going there every week.

To avoid fighting among the dogs, feeders will place the food at several spots for the dogs to eat.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Chan said she feeds the dogs there every Thursday come rain or shine.

“I start my day at 11am by going to three places to pick up food donated by donors before heading over to Papan.”

Chan said her first feeding spot was at Taman Bistari, a housing estate located opposite the landfill.

“The dogs are those that crossed the road from the landfill after they were released by the council,” she said.

After the feeding at Taman Bistari, Chan then goes to the landfill.

“From the traffic light junction to the entrance of the landfill, we make at least five stops to feed.”

There is no way to tell how many strays are in the area but estimates show that it can run up to the hundreds.

Chan, who is accompanied by another feeder, said besides feeding, they also wash the water bowls and refill it with clean water.

“The water is sent by another donor, Kiko Food Bank, to the landfill area every week.”

During feeding, Chan said feeders would look out for dogs that needed medical attention.

“We will try to approach these dogs to feed them medicine. If need be, we will send them to veterinarians too.”

On the challenges faced by feeders, Chan said they had to work fast.

“Some of the dogs are dominant and would stop other dogs from eating the food we put. To avoid any untoward incidents, we normally spread our feeding areas.”

“For example, each feeding station may have several eating spots to ensure all the dogs get to fill their tummies.”

Feeders would also remove hazardous items and do minor cleaning around feeding sites.

“This is to ensure the dogs safety,” added Chan.

Chan's feeder friend, who declined to be named, said she started feeding the dogs in March last year.

“At that time it was the movement control order and my business had slowed down so I thought why not don’t I do something useful with my time?” she said, adding that she does not know how long she will carry out the feeding.

“I may stop once my business picks up,” she said.

Another feeder Loh Khuan Kheong said he sometimes uses his own money to buy food and feed if there are not donations.

Loh, who feeds on every Monday, said he spends at least two hours to feed the dogs.

“Besides the dogs, I also feed the monkeys there.”

Appealing to the council to treat the strays humanely rather than dumping them at a “no man's land”, Loh said there were better ways to solve the problem.

“Dumping them there is akin to killing them. There is no food or water.”

Loh added that feeders also had to put up with irresponsible dog owners who dumped their pets there thinking they will be fed.

“These owners are actually putting their pet on a death sentence.”

Pet taxi operator Juvena Chan applying medication on a stray at Papan landfill.

Fellow feeder, who wished to be known as Shue, suggested the council subsidises the neutering or spaying cost to reduce the city's strays.

Shue, who joins Loh on his feeding rounds, said some of the dogs end up either poisoned by irresponsible people or get mowed down by rubbish trucks.

He also encourages animal lovers to come forward and join the feeding.

Those who wished to assist in feeding the strays can visit the Facebook page of The Forgotten Souls at Papan Dumpsite.