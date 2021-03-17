Kelantan man gifts pet goat to friend as a wedding present

A Kelantan man has become the talk of the town for gifting his pet goat to his childhood friend during his wedding. — Picture via Facebook/ Super Studio

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A goat farmer has become the talk of the town after he gifted his pet goat to his childhood friend as a wedding gift.

For Mohamad Farhan Mat Yaacob however, it is nothing out of the norm to give such gifts at his kampung.

The 28-year-old goat farmer, who hails from Kota Baru, decorated the two-year-old goat named Duras with ribbons before presenting it to Harun Hazim Zakaria.

Speaking to Harian Metro, Farhan said he had known Harun for nearly two decades, hence the decision to give him something special on his big day.

“Duras is one of my favourite goats and I had it since it was a baby. It is a tame animal.”

“Even my youngest brother Aidil Iqmal Hafiz, 11, would play with it sometimes,” he said, adding that Aidil did not mind that he gifted Duras to Harun.

Besides Duras, Farhan also sponsored two other goats to be cooked as a dish during Harun’s wedding.