Obedient Malaysian dog wears a face mask while on motorcycle ride with owner goes viral for following Covid-19 SOP

The owner was praised for making sure his adorable brown dog was safe during the pandemic. ― Screengrab from TikTok/@shafiq_joker

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 ― A TikTok video of a dog in a face mask while accompanying his owner on a motorcycle has been winning hearts on social media.

The clip was taken by TikTok user @shafiq_joker at a traffic light intersection where the adorable brown pooch was spotted sitting in the basket compartment of a motorcycle.

Upon noticing his beloved pet was being filmed, the proud owner gestured to the dog to look at the camera as he pointed towards the direction of the lens.

The amusing moment has since been viewed more than two million times and 197,000 likes at the time of writing.

Malaysians quickly reacted to the clip that perfectly summed up the new normal, even for pets.

Many praised the dog owner for making sure the canine adhered to Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

“That uncle and his doggy are super cute,” wrote @hazwanyzaini, using the Malaysian salutation for an older gentleman.

“Hahaha, this uncle is adorable, he treats his dog as a child, asking it to look at the camera,” said Aisyah Markom.

“So cute, it’s just sitting quietly on the motorbike,” added @-boysoul-.

Others highlighted the irony of an animal complying with the SOPs as the pandemic continues to rage.

“Even a dog can follow the SOP by wearing a mask, anyone who doesn’t follow the SOP is worse than that dog,” said @Puan Aiyu.

“So cute, a dog has more sense to wear a mask,” added @StrangerThings.

“The dog’s owner made him wear a mask, very good, he cares for its health,” replied @Fatin Nabila.

“Wow, the way the uncle took care of the dog, salute to him,” @Minnie Swag Girl wrote.