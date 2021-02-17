Mullet or bubble braid: Which hair trend will you fall for this year?

Braids will be in the spotlight this year, but in what form? ― Getty Images via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, Feb 17 ― The year 2020 wasn't exactly a year for glamorous, sophisticated hairstyles; the general idea was to have clean, brushed hair ― the minimum ― at your Zoom meetings. Now it's time to get back in touch with the latest hair trends, from the most elegant to the wildest. Here's a preview of what's in store!

Generally speaking, the world of beauty is seeing the rise of a trend that has become more pronounced with the pandemic ― a return to basics. And hairstyles are clearly not immune to this trend, which translates into very natural 'dos, or natural effects, where curls reign, and where it is necessary to respect ― meaning not to go against ― the natural texture and type of hair. Additionally, we are seeing a return of certain hairstyles that we thought were long forgotten. Bad move for the person who brought them back into fashion!

Braids go classic or get a new twist

They may have had to take a backseat during the health crisis, but we haven't seen the last of braids. If the pandemic got in the way of the sophisticated versions seen on the runway translating to real life last year, braids are making a big comeback this year in other, much less strict, forms. In a natural style with vintage references, it returns in a double version, on each side of the head, with a kind of messy effect. Those who recall the 1980s will no doubt remember this hairstyle that inevitably marked their childhood. Of course it's still necessary to have long hair to be able to pull off this look, which works on straight, wavy or curly hair.

Another trend making its way onto the scene this year is the bubble braid. Very easy to create, it can be combined with a romantic, elegant, or ultra-modern style, depending on the height of the ponytail you choose. Seen on the catwalks of many major labels, it seems perfect for the times we're living in ― a lot of style in little time. To reproduce it, simply make a ponytail and decorate it with several elastics to create “bubbles.” See, nothing to it.

The mullet, always and forever

We've been talking a lot about the mullet cut on the web for several months now. And if we may have thought ― or hoped ― that it was just a crazy rumor intended to make us smile in these uncertain times, there is no doubt that this vintage cut has indeed resurfaced for real. And this time, Chris Waddle and MacGyver had nothing to do with it ― although the sportsman himself has returned to his original capillary love in the midst of lockdown.

Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Zendaya, and other celebrities with tens of millions of subscribers on social networks, have paid honour to this hairstyle that has always divided people. But times change, and so do definitions of glamour. Still this year you will have to face up to the hairstyle that is the mullet, and your mission, if you choose to accept it, will be to revisit it to make it modern, rock 'n' roll, and ultra-feminine. And for those of you who have never had anything to do with this vintage cut, it features short hair on the top of the head and at the temples, with or without layers, and long hair at the nape of the neck. Get out the scissors!

Short hair in case we can't get to the hairdresser?

Is it the traumatic memory of not being able to go to your hairdresser during last year's lockdowns or a real trend? Whatever the reason, short hair, even a shaved head, is a hot trend at the beginning of this year. Many celebrities have sacrificed their long locks for a more androgynous ― but actually ultra-feminine ― style. Wavy bobs, sharp bobs or pixie cuts: the possibilities are endless to highlight the nape of the neck and put the accent on ultra-modern, even futuristic glamour.

It's a cut that opens the way to all kinds of fantasies and allows you to play with a wide variety of colors ― pink remains a popular choice. ― ETX Studio