Malaysian couple takes wedding luncheon to KFC after other restaurants closed due to MCO

Nurdiana Amirah Khairil Asnizar and her husband dining-in at KFC after all other restaurants were closed that day. ― Picture via Facebook/AngahPhotog

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 ― A Malaysian couple took their wedding luncheon to a humble KFC restaurant after other food outlets were closed due to the movement control order (MCO).

Their akad nikah ceremony followed by the luncheon was held on February 11, the second day when dining-in was allowed by the government.

The bride, Nurdiana Amirah Khairil Asnizar from Perak told MalayMail that the initial plan was to dine in at a western restaurant after the akad nikah ceremony.

However, that restaurant was closed together with other restaurants nearby.

“But then, my husband and I noticed that the KFC restaurant was open and we all decided to head there including my parents, parents-in-law and photographer.

“There weren’t many people in the restaurant, so we didn’t get many stares that day,” she said.

Nurdiana added that even during the akad nikah ceremony earlier that day, only her husband and her father were allowed to enter the Seri Iskandar Religious Department.

“Even my photographer was prohibited from entering the department so I was the one taking photographs and videos of our wedding ceremony the entire time.

“But we had no choice as we had to follow the rules and regulations.

“Luckily, we managed to have a small feast in KFC with my photographer capturing some beautiful shots of my husband and I,” she said.

The post on Facebook has been liked by over 400 people with many drawing inspiration and hoping to have a simple wedding luncheon at fast food restaurants.