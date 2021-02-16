Malaysian man’s surprise homecoming leaves wife and kids in tears after a whole year stuck in Singapore

A Malaysian man surprised his wife and kids after one year of not being able to return home. ― Screenshot via TikTok/asmhabd

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 ― It was a tear-jerking moment after a Malaysian husband surprised his wife and kids after being stuck in Singapore for a whole year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The video of the joyful reunion was posted by “Asmhabd” ― the man’s sister-in-law, on her TikTok page.

According to Asmhabd, the man worked in Singapore and was stuck there for a year as he needed to save up money to come home to his wife and kids.

During that time, they were only able to communicate with each other via phone and video calls.

“They’re surprised and overjoyed after their papa’s surprised homecoming.

“This is after one year of not being able to see each other,” Asmhabd captioned the post.

Through the video, the kids can be seen in a state of disbelief while their mother couldn’t hold back her tears the moment her husband stepped in.

Asmhabd’s post has garnered over 60,000 views with over 2,000 likes.

TikTok users expressed their joy in the comment section and some took the chance to share their own similar experiences as well.