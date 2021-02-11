What’s your sign? Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Dragon zodiac signs the luckiest this year

The 12 animal zodiac signs. — Graphics by Mohd Shafae Mohd Sharir

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Year of the Rat, which was the most challenging and inauspicious year for many in recent decades, is finally giving way to the Metal Ox.

As we enter a new Lunar year, it’s time to turn to the ancient Chinese geomancy of feng shui to find out what the new year holds for everyone.

To find out what awaits the 12 animal zodiac signs this year, Malay Mail asked feng shui master and geomancer Kenny Hoo to give the low-down on what’s in store for each sign.

A positive year for the Rat.

Rat (2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936)

Outlook: The Rat can anticipate good news this year as challenges will eventually turn into positivity.

Health (2 stars): Look after your health more this year and take extra care when travelling or driving in the months of June and December.

Career (4 stars): Expect career and salary upgrades, especially in August. You will attract many noble people and supporters but must be aware not to offend anyone.

Wealth (3 stars): The wealth luck for the Rat is considered good, but be mindful of your expenditure and avoid overspending.

Academic (5 stars): Perfect year to champion academic excellence. You may also attract support to help you excel in studies.

Love and relationship (4 stars): Expect a sweet and smooth relationship with the possibilities of getting engaged or tie the knot. However, those who are already married must be careful of a third-party love affair to avoid conflict in their existing relationship.

Tips: Avoid mingling around and entertaining others too much.

Lucky colours: gold, blue.

Lucky numbers: 3, 2, 9

A challenging year for the Ox.

Ox (2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937)

Outlook: The Ox may face obstacles this year and should stay focused and never give up.

Health (2 stars): Be more careful when going out and travelling in the months of May, July, September and October. Also, look after your digestive system and overall health.

Career (2 stars): It will be a challenging year with many disturbances. It’s not advisable to make any major career changes to avoid losses.

Wealth (1 star): Have a more systematic wealth management and control expenditure especially in the months of May, July and October. Be more cautious of overspending and be aware of any legal issue when signing contracts.

Academic: (2 stars): Not a very good year for academic excellence, hence the Ox should put more efforts in studies.

Love and relationship (1 star): Because of a challenging year and a busy schedule, the Ox is expected to face relationship issues this year, therefore, you must maintain good communication with their loved ones to avoid any misunderstanding.

Tips: Don’t bother with gossip. It’s advisable to do dental scaling, blood tests and donation. Avoid making important decisions in the months of July, September and October.

Lucky colours: brown, red.

Lucky numbers: 8, 9

Lots of good news awaits the Tiger.

Tiger (2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938)

Outlook: Expect lots of good news and happiness with happy events throughout the year.

Health (2 stars) — Watch your food and look after your liver function, eyes and the digestive system in June.

Career (5 stars) — The Tiger will have a very positive career this year and can expect a job and salary upgrade, especially in the months of August and October.

Wealth (4 stars) — You can enjoy great luck in terms of wealth creation and accumulation but avoid overspending, especially in August. Manage your wealth wisely and don’t get into relationship issues.

Academic (4 stars) — Very positive year for achieving academic excellence by receiving supports from students of the opposite sex.

Love and relationship: (5 stars) — Higher chance of meeting others and can plan for marriage. Good year to have a baby boy. But for those who are married, they must be aware of a third-party affair.

Tips: Don’t waste too much time on entertainment. Have more courage to further expand your business and career portfolio.

Lucky colours: green, red.

Lucky numbers: 6, 7, 9

The Rabbit may face a difficult year.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939)

Outlook: A challenging year for the Rabbit but you can turn the challenges into positivity with hard work.

Health (2 stars): Take extra care of your health especially in the months of March, September and December.

Career (2 stars): Not advisable to change career or venture into a new business this year. Expect better career luck in the months of September and November.

Wealth (1 star): The lack of auspicious stars may affect your wealth. Hence, be more careful with your savings and avoid overspending. Expect to have more luck in the months of September and November.

Academic: (2 stars): Put in more effort and be more focused to excel in studies this year.

Love and relationship (2 stars) — Maintain good relationships and keep working on communication with your partner to avoid any misunderstanding.

Tips: Stay in touch with friends and relatives in outstations and overseas to attract more support. You can also put more purple and red decorative items in the northeast sector of the house to attract more positive energy.

Lucky colours: green, blue.

Lucky numbers: 1, 2, 3

Many celebratory events for the Dragon.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940)

Outlook: Expect lots of good news and celebrations this year.

Health (4 stars): The health and energy level will be very good this year but take extra care in the months of June and December.

Career (4 stars): A smooth career year, especially in the months of July, September and November with high chances of career upgrade mainly for the female.

Wealth (5 stars): Perfect year for wealth accumulation and creation, especially in the months of August and September.

Academic (4 stars): Students can do extremely well and have many achievements in the months of August and December.

Love (5 stars): Those who plan to get married should tie the knot this year to trigger more positive luck.

Tips: Decorate the northeast sector of the house with purple colours to attract more positive energy.

Lucky colours: Blue, green.

Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 9

The Snake should be more careful this year.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941)

Outlook: Potential legal issues or negative people can cause issues for the Snake this year, hence you should always be careful of new undertakings.

Health (5 stars): A good healthy year full of energy but take extra care when doing outdoor activities in May and November.

Career (3 stars): Expect career and salary upgrades in May, September and November. You may lack noble people to help you but stay cool and don’t make any career changes in the first half of the year.

Wealth (1 star): Be aware of overspending and be extra careful with expenditure in May. Avoid doing gambling this year and you may have positive wealth months in September and November.

Academic (2 stars): The academic hardship may take a toll on your mental health but try redecorating your study table and room to stay focused. Also, be in touch with seniors and noble people to get guidance.

Love and relationship: (2 stars): You may have more arguments with your partner this year but avoid making any drastic decisions when you are emotional.

Tips: Avoid having arguments with others and don’t make any major decisions in May.

Lucky colours: green, red, purple.

Lucky numbers: 2, 3, 9

The Horse can anticipate a happy year.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942)

Outlook: A year filled with many happy moments and love affairs.

Health (2 stars): Take care of your health, especially relating to your teeth, eyes, blood circulation and mental health.

Career (2 stars): Avoid making swift decisions to change career or enter new businesses.

Wealth (1 star): Sources of income could be affected this year. Hence, be more mindful of your spending, especially from February onwards.

Academic (5 star): You can expect many helping hands to excel in your studies, especially in June and December.

Love (4 star) — You will be very approachable and loved by many this year. However, be aware of potential third-party love affairs if you are in a relationship.

Tips: Stay in touch with friends and relatives from overseas and outstation. You may also go for a blood test and donation.

Lucky colours: green, red, purple.

Lucky numbers: 2, 3, 9

The Goat should look after their wealth this year.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943)

Outlook — Must be extra careful in terms of wealth management and take the opportunity to expand their circle of friends.

Health (2 stars): Watch your health in the month of July.

Career (1 star): Expect to have lesser supporters this year and be prepared to solve your challenges all by yourself. Avoid making career changes.

Wealth (1 star): Very little chances of wealth accumulation this year. Hence, be aware of overspending, especially in February and July.

Academic (2 stars): Put more efforts and seek help from noble people to excel in studies.

Love and relationship (2 stars): Have better open communications with your partner to enhance your relationship.

Tips: go for dental scaling, blood donation and testing to avoid any risk. It’s also advisable not to make any major decisions in the months of March and July.

Lucky colours: brown, yellow, green, blue.

Lucky numbers: 1, 2, 3, 8

A steady year with good career luck for the Monkey.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968,1956, 1944)

Outlook: A steady year with many celebrations and career luck

Health (4 stars): Generally a healthy year, but be extra careful in December.

Career (5 stars): Many noble people will come to your support, especially to the lady Monkey. Expect a career and salary upgrade in February.

Wealth (5 stars): Anticipate a prosperous year very with a good harvest in February and October.

Academic (5 stars): Monkey students will score well in studies and can have higher achievements in the months of April, August and December.

Love and relationship (5 stars): It’s advisable to plan for marriage, engagement and having a baby this year.

Tips: Decorate the west and northeast sector of your house with purple and red colour items to further enhance positive energy.

Lucky colours: blue, green.

Lucky numbers: 1, 2, 3

The Rooster can be a trendsetter this year.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945)

Outlook: Expect to become a leader and trendsetter this year with positive wealth luck.

Health (5 stars): An energetic year to help you build your career and business. However, look after your health in March and September when travelling.

Career (5 stars): A progressive year with job and salary upgrades, especially in May and September.

Wealth (5 stars): You will attract many wealth resources to have a good harvest throughout the year. Be more careful with your expenditure in May.

Academic (2 stars) — Stay more focused and minimise distractions to be able to score well in studies.

Love and relationship (2 stars): It may not be the best year for your relationship but stay calm and keep the communication flow strong.

Tips: Have the courage to further enhance and enlarge your career or business. Put greenish decorations in the south sector of the house to attract more noble people.

Lucky colours: green, red, purple.

Lucky numbers: 2, 3, 9

The Dog should stay focused in 2021.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946)

Outlook: Good year to build your career but stay focused.

Health (4 stars): Watch your food and do exercise to have a better digestive system and blood circulation.

Career (5 stars) — Expect career and salary upgrades. You may also plan to move offices, do renovations or enter new ventures.

Wealth (5 stars): The money luck is very good for the Dog this year but be aware of a selection of potential partners to avoid any wealth losses in the months of April, June and August.

Academic (3 stars): You will attract many noble people and seniors to guide you in your studies.

Love (5 stars) — Expect a sweeter relationship with higher visibility and fame.

Tips: Don’t spend too much time on entertainment and be focused on career enhancement. Maintain a low profile to avoid any issues.

Lucky colours: blue, green.

Lucky numbers: 1, 2, 3

The Pig must be aware of negative people.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947)

Outlook: There may be many negative people to distract you.

Health (2 stars): Watch your health this year and stay calm when you are stressed, especially in the months of May and July.

Career (2 stars): You may face challenges due to the lack of noble people around you. Hence, be more conservative especially in the first 6 months of the year and avoid changing career.

Wealth (1 star): There will be disturbances and can have unexpected expenses this year. Stay focused and manage your spending wisely.

Academic (2 stars): Must put more efforts in studies to be able to score well.

Love (2 stars): Spend more time with loved ones to avoid any arguments and relationship issues.

Tips: Avoid making any major decisions in March. Be in touch with friends and relatives from overseas and outstation to attract supporters.

Lucky colours: white, blue.

Lucky numbers: 1, 6