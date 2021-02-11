Majestic 3D golden bull show outside Pavilion KL goes viral on social media (VIDEO)

The realistic 3D animation was enough to stop shoppers in their tracks. — Picture courtesy of Pavilion KL

PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 — Pavilion KL has debuted a unique 3D animation show of a golden bull charging into the Year of the Ox.

The first of its kind in Malaysia, the video aired on a giant LED screen at Pavilion Elite has already gone viral on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

One Twitter post that shared a video taken by a pedestrian even racked up more than 86,200 likes and 52,600 retweets.

The bull is seen getting spray painted a glimmering gold before it charges and “jumps” through the screen, a symbolic gesture of chasing away the Covid-19 blues and bringing wealth and health to the nation.

Shoppers and pedestrians can catch the best view from Pavilion KL’s Crystal Fountain from now until March.

The 3D animation marks yet another first in Malaysia under Pavilion KL’s Chinese New Year celebrations this year, themed “Blessings of Prosperity.”

Pavilion KL recently entered the Malaysia Book of Records for the “Biggest Golden Bull” with a 15 feet high and 16 feet wide statue.

It will be on display on a rotating stage in the mall’s centre court until March.