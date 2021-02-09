After feeding gentle stray dog for four months, Ipoh feeder appeals for him to be adopted so he won’t get caught

Anyone willing to give Raja the stray dog a home? His feeder Ramlah Darus is desperately looking for one to save him from a life of straying and risk getting caught by authorities. ― Picture via Facebook/ Ramlah Ramlah

IPOH, Feb 9 ― Feeder Ramlah Darus is reaching out to social media users to take in Raja the stray dog that she has been feeding at Tanjung Rambutan market.

Ramlah, 58, said she first started feeding Raja about four months ago when she went to feed the kittens in the area.

“I guess he must have been abandoned by its previous owner as he has a beautiful coat and was tame when I first saw him.”

Ramlah said Raja was caught by the Ipoh City Council last week and was released at the Papan dumpsite.

After managing to locate Raja, Ramlah took steps to get him neutered that will be conducted tomorrow, February 10.

“Now my worry is where to place him after neutering him as when I asked the council whether I can release him back to the area where I feed him, the council said better not as he risked getting caught again.”

“So I am seeking for animal lovers to take in Raja,” she said, adding that despite posting on social media for adopters, the response has been lukewarm.

“I only received reactions and comments for the post. That is not going to help get Raja off the street.”

Asked what made her going the extra miles for the brown coloured stray, Ramlah said Islam forbids her from keeping Raja as a pet but he is still a life.

“Besides Raja is a good boy. Whenever I feed the cats, he lets the cats eat first before cleaning up what was left behind,” she said, adding that Raja also protects the kittens there.

Ramlah said sometimes when she has the extra cash, she would cook fresh food for the stray cats and Raja at the market area.

“While I feed them three times a week, I also feed them whenever I go to the market.”

Despite suffering from hypertension, diabetes and asthma, Ramlah said she wants to continue feeding strays, something she had been doing for the past two years.

“I may not be rich but this is what I can do for charity,” said the housewife.

Those who wish to help Ramlah can contact her at 011-39764493 or via her Facebook.